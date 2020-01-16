Alex Jones has made it clear that her partying days are long behind her. Taking to Instagram, The One Show host gave fans a glimpse into her Wednesday night plans, but not a drop of alcohol was involved. In fact, all that was left in Alex's kitchen the following morning were baby Kit's milk bottles! The mum-of-two shared a snap of a collection of empty baby bottles in her sink and added the caption: "The morning after the night before."

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

The year is off to a busy start for Alex, who recently returned from maternity leave and debuted an incredible new look while she was at it! Taking to her Instagram just moments before she was due to go on-air for the first time since returning to work, the 42-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of herself showing off her shorter locks. "Ready to get back on the horse! @bbctheoneshow. Hoping I remember what to do," she wrote in the caption.

MORE: Alex Jones teases excitement over finally being reunited with One Show co-host Matt Baker

Alex shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Alex Jones wears shirt from a cult Instagram brand

Needless to say, her followers rushed to comment and heap praise on her lovely transformation, with one saying: "You look beautiful xx good luck xx." Another wrote: "Your hair looks amazing! Good luck x." A third post read: "Loving the hair. Good luck you’ll be great."

Just hours before showing off her incredible new hairstyle, Alex spoke candidly about feeling nervous before returning to work for the first time since giving birth to baby Kit in May. She told her followers: "Back to work today. So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

She added: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.