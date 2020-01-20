You've got to see Mary from Gogglebox's old modelling photo In need of some retro fashion inspo?

If you love Gogglebox, you'll know Mary Killen for her dry sense of humour, crazy home furnishings and constant bickering with husband Giles, but did you know she used to be a bonafide model who gave Twiggy a run for her money? Well, if you didn't, you do now. A vintage modelling photo of the TV star has taken Gogglebox fans by surprise when it surfaced on Twitter earlier over the weekend - it was a major throwback to the blonde beauty's former modelling days. Clad in an A-line mini skirt, fitted turtleneck and statement go-go boots, the retro find features Mary leaning against a street lamp, no doubt stopping traffic as she catches the attention of passers-by.

See the Twitter photo below...

This is Mary from Gogglebox omg pic.twitter.com/Y9GKrPwgTm — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 19, 2020

Recognisable by her signature fringe and sultry gaze, fans took to Twitter in admiration for the Gogglebox favourite, with one tweeting: "I'm not surprised at all. She has sass that woman!" And another fan replied: "Queen Nutty!" Avid watchers will know that this is a reference to Mary's nickname regularly used by husband Giles on the hit reality series. Questioning whether the TV star's other-half was featured in the photo, one fan asked: "Is that Giles behind her spotting her for the first time?" We don't think so, but you never know!

Having met at the age of 21, Giles and Mary got together while studying at Wimbledon Art School. Prior to that, Mary worked as a model before delving into the world of journalism.