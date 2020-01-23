Kim Kardashian shared a sweet family photograph on Wednesday, showing herself and husband Kanye West with their four children enjoying breakfast around the table together. "Morning madness," she captured the picture. Baby Psalm, in particular, grabbed the attention of Kim's Instagram followers, as he lay on a grey inclined infant lounger looking super-cosy.

While many of the reality star's fans were desperate to know where to buy Psalm's baby chair, others expressed concern at the type of bed he was placed on, with some suggesting inclined sleepers can be dangerous. Kim didn't comment on the debate but we wonder what she thinks about the opposing comments.

The baby bed in question is the Nestle Nook Portable Infant Lounger from Baby Delight. It's recommended for babies aged zero to five months and priced at $89.99. According to the store's website, the lounger is "designed to create a comfortable and safer place for your baby to nap and lounge".

Photo: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian

The site adds: "The contoured inclined position can help reduce reflux and congestion while aiding in digestion. The breathable, high side walls, sturdy base and 3-point harness offer a safer environment that will keep your baby securely in place."

"I need that baby lounger!! Please please please let me know where it’s from!!!" wrote one fan on Kim's Instagram page. "Omg I love that bed for your baby!!! What is it called? I’d love it for my grandson," said another.

However, one follower claimed the bed was "dangerous" and suggested Kim read the AAP guidelines for safe sleep. The follower added a link to a Consumer Report website which featured an article from June 2019, stating: "Infant inclined sleepers are designed to have babies sleep at an incline between ten degrees and 30 degrees. All such products increase the likelihood of airway compression and suffocation, according to the American Academy of Paediatrics."

Another fan defended Kim, posting: "But he’s not sleeping in it. But you are right. It shouldn’t be used for sleep. But just for lounging around, it seems like a cool product." It's clearly a controversial subject and one that has divided some of her followers.