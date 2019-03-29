Gordon Ramsay reveals wife Tana is 'just days away' from welcoming baby number 5 The celebrity chef shared a sweet throwback family photo

Gordon Ramsay has revealed his excitement ahead of the imminent birth of his fifth child. The celebrity chef revealed that his wife Tana’s due date is "just days away" in a sweet throwback photo showing them with their oldest four children when they were younger.

"Just days away from our new addition to the Ramsay family… they grow up quickly…." Gordon captioned a photo which showed himself and Tana at a red carpet event with their children Megan, twins Holly and Jack, and youngest daughter Matilda.

Gordon Ramsay shared an old photo ahead of the birth of his new baby

Gordon announced on New Year’s Day that Tana was pregnant, in a family video showing the mum-to-be’s growing baby bump. The Hell’s Kitchen star declined to reveal his wife’s due date or the baby’s gender, but there’s no doubt that the entire clan is thrilled to welcome another new family member.

The Ramsay’s happy news comes almost three years after Tana’s devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and their eldest three children have all since ran the London Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of their brother.

Gordon and Tana are already parents to Megan, Jack, Holly and Matilda

Gordon previously reflected on their loss in an interview with Daily Mail, revealing that the sadness bought the family closer together. He said: "You realise how lucky you are and you reflect on what you have, how fortunate you are with our remaining children and you remind yourself of what you've got. It's made the family unit even tighter."

The new addition will be particularly welcome to dad Gordon, who revealed that he was suffering from empty nest syndrome after his twins left home for university, with just his youngest daughter Tilly, 16, still at home. The new baby means he and Tana should have at least another 18 years before their youngest child flies the nest!

