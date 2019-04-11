Gordon Ramsay's baby son looks just like him in first photo together The Ramsays have set up an Instagram account especially for their baby boy

He may only be a week old, but Gordon Ramsay’s son Oscar is already taking after his dad. The Hell’s Kitchen star’s son has been described as a "mini Gordon" by fans after his sister Matilda shared some adorable new photos on Instagram.

The 16-year-old has set up a profile especially for her baby brother, and shared a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping in a car seat while his excited dad prepared to take him home from hospital. "Here’s a picture of daddy taking me home!! #welcomehomeoscar," she captioned the photo, which sparked several comments on their father-son resemblance.

Gordon Ramsay's son has been described as his mini-me

Not only do they look alike, but it appears Oscar may have no choice but to follow his dad into the family business as a chef, judging by his latest photo that shows him wearing a bib emblazoned with three Michelin stars – a nod to Gordon’s culinary success.

STORY: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana's newborn boy enjoys first photoshoot

“Omg mini Gordon!!” one fan commented on the photo, while many others agreed. "Mini Gordon and Jack. Just perfect," another wrote. "Sooo cute and Gordon’s double, he’s so sweet," a third commented.

The newborn has a Michelin star bib

Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay announced the arrival of their fifth child on 4 April, sharing a sweet photo of them in hospital with their bundle of joy on Instagram. “After 3 BAFTAs and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch! Xxx,” Gordon captioned the photo.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shares a look inside his family's LA home

Oscar's excited and loving family, including siblings Megan, Jack, Holly and Matilda, have been sharing lots of photos of their new addition in recent days. In another photo uploaded to the account on Friday, his older sister Tilly cradled him in hospital. It is captioned: "I would like to introduce you to my big sister Matilda, she gave me the biggest hug and so far she’s my favourite…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.