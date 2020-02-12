Kim Kardashian's doctor told her she had suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with North The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed all on her friend's podcast

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was certain she had miscarried when pregnant with daughter North, now six, and was told by her doctor to come into the surgery for a D&C, a procedure that removes tissue from the uterus. The terrifying moment happened when Kim was in Miami and pregnant with her first child, and the reality TV star explained that the incident was "all-new territory".

Speaking on Laura Wasser's All's Fair podcast, the mother-of-four explained: "It was all new territory to me and I was so scared and literally, I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavily bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. [I] went in because you have to go and do a D&C to clean out a miscarriage. It was Thanksgiving morning and my doctor said, 'Come in in the morning and we’ll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.' I was so worried people would find out. It was the first time I was ever pregnant."

However, the next day a heartbeat was discovered and later on in 2013 Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed the first of their four children, North West.

The doting mum often speaks frankly about her personal life and motherhood journey, and earlier in February revealed that her third youngest child, Chicago, had recently suffered a nasty fall that required stitches. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the Skims founder explained: "The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face. Stitches. I had to figure it all out. So stuff happens, you just have to roll with it." Reassuring the audience that her little girl was okay, she added: "She's okay. Big scar on her cheek, but she's okay."

