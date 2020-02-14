Congratulations are in order for Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, who have welcomed their fourth child! The singer's wife made the surprise announcement on Instagram in a heartfelt post which she uploaded on Friday evening. The actress and presenter posted a photo of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the sweet picture: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

The former X-Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

The couple's fans were thrilled and left comments to congratulate the family on their new addition. One wrote: "What a lovely surprise!! Big hugs and congratulations to the Williams family!" Others commented: "Beautiful family pic, love to you all. Congratulations xx," and: "Wonderful Valentine's news. Congratulations to you all. Perfect wee family." Ayda's Loose Women colleague Saira Khan posted: "Wow, wow, wow, so happy for you both. Congratulations."

Ayda and Robbie had not revealed that they were expecting a fourth child, but when asked about the possibility of expanding their family, they hadn't ruled it out, either. In an appearance on Loose Women in October, the American shared that the couple was considering having more children at some point. Ayda said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." She and Robbie married in Los Angeles in 2010 after dating for four years and share another son, five-year-old Charlie, as well as daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one.

