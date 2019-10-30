Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field reveals plans for baby number four The celebrity couple are parents to children Teddy, Charlie and Coco

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have their hands full with three young children, but they have hopes of expanding their family further in the future. On Wednesday, Ayda appeared on Loose Women and spoke about her one-year-old daughter Coco starting to walk, which prompted the rest of the panel to ask her whether she would like to have another baby. She said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." Robbie and Ayda are the proud parents to Coco, along with daughter Teddy, seven, and five-year-old son Charlie – who celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field revealed their hopes for baby number four

Coco celebrated her first birthday in August, with her doting parents throwing her a unicorn-themed party at their home in LA. Ayda joked during her Loose Women appearance that her youngest daughter was "a unit" and big for her age, and that the other children won't be messing with her. "She's 14 months, she's huge, she's a unit," she said. The doting mum also revealed that while she was happy that her daughter was walking now, it was bittersweet. "I think as a parent you want them to start walking, and when they do you are like no!"

Ayda also admitted to suffering from mum guilt while on the ITV daytime show, revealing that her children had caught the flu just before she left to go to the UK. She said: "It's one of those things where both the kids got a fever when I was due to come over here and I felt guilty leaving them. Teddy said to me: 'Why do you have to go?' and I said: 'But I have a job baby,' and she replied: 'But I'm so used to you being here that when you're not here I'm like a flower and half my petals are gone.'"

Robbie and Ayda's youngest daughter Coco has started walking

The youngest member of the Williams family was born via a surrogate, and Robbie and Ayda had kept their baby news a secret until their daughter's safe arrival. They announced that they had welcomed a new addition to their fans in September 2018. Ayda said they had been "keeping a very special secret," before adding: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible."

The couple's son Charlie celebrated his fifth birthday at the weekend

It's been a busy week for the Williams family, who celebrated Charlie's fifth birthday over the weekend. On Saturday, Robbie and Ayda threw a dragon-themed sleepover party for their only son, which scored some serious parenting points as Ayda had even managed to include healthy snacks among the sweet treats. The following day, Charlie turned five and woke up to a pile of presents on the dining room table, along with two giant helium balloons marking out his age.

