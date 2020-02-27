Teenagers. They are notorious for being strong-willed, lying in late and generally being full of attitude, so how do parents navigate their way through those tricky child-to-adult years with their kids – especially now that social media is so prominent? Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has shared her top tips with HELLO! for parenting teenagers, revealing that the most important techniques are staying calm and communicating. The star has plenty of experience in the area as mum to 19-year-old daughter Ciara and sons Shane, 31, and Jake, 27.

WATCH: Celebrity mum and daughter doubles

Coleen advised: "Practice breathing a lot! Keep calm. Just communication… you’ve got to keep the communication lines open and always let them know that they can talk to you. And that you’re not going to fly off the handle. You might not be happy with certain decisions that they make but you talk about it."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares new video of baby Mia and it's seriously adorable

She added: "And I’ve learnt a lot from my kids as well. So, I think it’s just always letting them know that they can talk to you without you turning into mum-zilla." Great advice!

Coleen with her three children Photo: Instagram / Coleen Nolan

Coleen has previously opened up about her own childhood on Loose Women, and what it was like to be raised as one of eight children. "I loved the chaos and the noise," she recalled. "I've got nothing but, the majority of times, lovely memories. This is going to shock you all, I was very quiet as a child. And that's why I talk so much now… I just learnt to sit back and watch!"

MORE: Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals beautiful baby bump in new fitness photos

The former Nolan Sisters singer is now preparing to return to smash hit musical, The Thunder Girls, which is touring the UK this autumn following a sold-out preview run last September. Speaking about her decision to embark on the nationwide tour, Coleen explained: "I just loved the whole thought process behind it and I could relate to it. My kids were grown up, I’m newly divorced and so it’s kind of like, this is my time and you don’t really get offered many things as a woman in your 50s really - so I felt very privileged that I was being asked to do it."

Coleen Nolan stars in the UK national tour of The Thunder Girls which begins at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford, Tuesday 1st – Saturday 5th September. All tickets £29.50. For more information visit, thundergirls.co.uk