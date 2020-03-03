Mrs Hinch denies she spray tanned her 8-month-old son Ronnie The Instagram star, who is best friends with Stacey Solomon, addressed the claims

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - has responded to claims that she fake-tanned her son. On Monday, Sophie's son Ronnie spent some quality time with Stacey Solomon's youngest son Rex, and the mums snapped a sweet photo of the playdate, which was shared on Instagram. However, it wasn't long before Sophie's followers pointed out that little Ronnie looked incredibly sun-tanned, prompting doting mum Sophie to respond to claims.

Sophie shared a photo of herself as a baby on Instagram in which she looks equally tanned, and explained in the caption that she also looked "spray-tanned" as a child. Her full caption read: "Lots of people ask 'how comes Ronnie is so tanned Soph?' If I'm honest, I don't know, but I can assure you I don't fake tan him. This is a baby pic of me when I was the same age as Ronnie and I also look like I've had a spray tan!"

Rex and Ronnie are already the best of friends

The photo, which was originally shared by Stacey, depicted the two tots sitting in an armchair, decked out in almost identical baby grows. In the caption, Stacey spoke of the importance of friendship, adding that she hopes Ronnie and Rex will be friends forever.

Sophie and son Ronnie

Stacey wrote: "Rex x Ronnie. A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are. Friends are so important and I hope that these two have a friendship that lasts forever. In a world that tries to pit people against each other, true friendship is so important."

Most fans were delighted by the photo. One of Stacey's followers replied: "OMG this is too cute. How beautiful," while another noted: "Guys, this is perfect. Wish I had someone to do this with with my baby." A third simply commented: "Friendship. There is nothing more important."

