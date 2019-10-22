Stacey Solomon reveals baby Rex is BFF's with Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie – and they're even dressing the same! The Loose Women star has struck up a close friendship with the Instagram cleaning guru…

Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch have been enjoying a friendship for the last couple of months - so it's no surprise that their newborn sons are already BFF's. The Loose Women star revealed on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that both her little boy Rex and the Instagram cleaning sensation's son Ronnie have become inseparable since their mothers became friends – and they're even wearing matching clothes!

Sharing a clip of the pair on Instagram, Rex and Ronnie each had on a grey onesie with "My Best Friend" written across it. Rex wore one that had Ronnie's name at the bottom with an arrow pointing to him, whilst Ronnie wore one with Rex's name at the bottom and an arrow pointing to him. You can't get much more adorable than that! Rex and Ronnie are also just a few weeks apart in age, with Stacey welcoming Rex "a lot earlier than planned" on 23 May, while Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – gave birth less than a month later on 20 June.

BFF's already

MORE: Mrs Hinch: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation

Stacey and Sophie's friendship began to blossom in September after the mum-of-three reached out to the 29-year-old to offer her some support after she noticed her silence on Instagram. Mrs Hinch later shared a lengthy post, praising Stacey for her visiting her at home and admitting she had been silently struggling to live her life in the public eye as a new mum.

Stacey's boyfriend Joe Swash posed with the little boys

PHOTOS: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home

Sharing a gorgeous black and white snap on Instagram, Mrs Hinch revealed that Stacey kept her word to pay her a visit and even brought Rex over to meet Ronnie. Captioning the image of the foursome snuggled up on the sofa, Mrs Hinch said: "I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down, we ate junk food, fed our babies & talked... talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey I'm forever grateful to you, all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.