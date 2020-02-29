Mrs Hinch gets the Kardashian treatment with a diamond-covered Febreze

Mrs Hinch was close to tears after being gifted a diamond-covered bottle of Febreze. The Instagram cleaning sensation couldn’t believe her eyes when she answered her door on Friday evening to discover she had been sent the bedazzled bottle of cleaning spray. Sharing a snap on her Stories, Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – wrote: "I cannot believe it! It's so pretty guys, yes I feel like crying and I'm too scared to hold it! I feel like it's a really famous bottle!" It may feel "really famous" because it was only two days ago that she discovered the jewel-encrusted bottle even existed after seeing that Khloe Kardashian had teamed up with Febreze for an ad.

Mrs Hinch was sent her very own jewel-encrusted bottle of Febreze

Uploading a snap to her Stories on Thursday, which showed her reclining on her sofa clutching a Febreze bottle in one hand while another rested on her leg, the mother-of-one wrote: "As if I've just scrolled through Insta and seen @khloekardashian with Febreeze. I may not be a Kardashian guys, but I think I've pulled it off! #ifyouknowyouknow #mrshinch."

Khloe Kardashian has teamed up with the cleaning spray

We're not sure whether this is good or bad news for her new best friend Stacey Solomon. After seeing Mrs Hinch's post, Stacey took it upon herself to start gluing gems to a bottle of Febreze to send to her pal. Sharing a snap of her DIY job on Instagram earlier this week, the Loose Women star wrote: "Give me a couple of days and it'll be on its wat to his new home @mrshinchhome love uuuuu," followed by a series of crying with laughter emojis.

Stacey Solomon is making Mrs Hinch another bedazzled bottle of Febreze

But after seeing that Febreze beat her to it and sent Sophie a bottle of her own, Stacey commented: "Oh well, you'll have to have two now." Touched by her gesture, Sophie replied: "I love you. This made my heart melt! I promise to use your one every single day." The only question now is, where can we get one?

