Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse shared the loveliest video of her family on Instagram. In the short black-and-white clip, which the TV personality posted on Tuesday, her one-year-old daughter appeared to be clambering over Motsi's husband Evgenij's shoulder as he said "Ouch, ouch, painful," and Motsi chuckled. Their daughter then got down onto the floor and toddled away, leaving a small toy car in her wake. Although her daughter's face wasn't visible, Motsi's love for her family was clear, as she drew a heart on the screen and captioned the sweet moment: "My everything."

The couple married in 2017 and run a dance school together in Germany, where the mum-of-one has been based for over 20 years, moving there as a young dancer from her native South Africa. Although Motsi made her debut on Strictly last autumn in London, her family life in Germany continued, with the 38-year-old travelling between her home and the UK every week, so that her daughter's life wouldn’t be disrupted.

Motsi shares her daughter with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk

Motsi confused fans a few months ago with a statement about her "two babies," which led many to assume that she was expecting again. She shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her baby while working, which she captioned: "Everyone asks me how I do it??? This is how I do it, but I am not alone!!!! Never be too proud or too afraid to ask for help!!! Thank you @sabrina.stillger for this picture!! This is my truest reality!!! 2 babies that both need their Mama!!! Thinking out of the box."

However, the former dancer was referring to work as her second baby, not cryptically announcing a new pregnancy! As well as juggling her family life, dance school and time on Strictly, she also works on the German TV show Let's Dance. Last month, Motsi shared one of her secrets for dealing with stress, and it involved her daughter. The star revealed in her Instagram Stories: We dance every morning and sing a lot!!! She knows the name of songs and artists… It's great!!"

