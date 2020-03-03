Motsi Mabuse has shared a poignant post about motherhood, revealing she is learning to deal with "fears she didn't know existed". The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who shares her one-year-old with husband Evgenij Voznyuk, took to her Instagram Stories to repost a quote by Linda Wooten, which read: "Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had… and dealing with fears you didn't know existed." Motsi and Evgenij have never revealed the name of their little girl.

It was only last month that the professional dancer opened up about motherhood, admitting the last 18 months had been her "toughest" yet. Uploading a sweet image showing her husband gazing adoringly at their young daughter, who can be seen sitting in a high chair and covering her face with a baseball cap, the 38-year-old wrote: "I see my husband falling in love daily with another woman and it makes me the happiest woman ever!!! A love so so pure!! It's been the toughest 18 months we have had but the most beautiful journey ever!!! My everything."

Motsi and Evgenij have been married since 2017. South African dancer Motsi has described her husband as her "best friend" and also admitted that she can understand how the 'Strictly curse' can happen after falling in love with Evgenij – her former dance partner – while married to her first love Timo Kulczak. Speaking to The Sun, Motsi explained how she and her dance partner won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing. "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together," she said.

Just recently, Motsi revealed her daughter is following in her parents' footsteps with a love of dance. The reality TV show judge reshared a snippet of parenting advice from the account Transforming Toddlerhood to her Instagram Stories, which read: "Having one of those days? Turn on music for a dance party! Dancing with your toddler can shift the energy in your home. The sillier the better!" Motsi captioned the image: "We dance every morning and sing a lot!!! She knows the name of songs and artist… It's great!!"

