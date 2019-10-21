Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse confuses fans after sharing post about her 'two babies' Motsi commutes from her home in Germany to judge on Strictly each Saturday night

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse has a very busy schedule! The new Strictly judge is currently commuting from Germany to the UK each week so that she can work on the BBC One dance show each Saturday night, while her husband and one-year-old daughter stay at home. And over the weekend, the former pro dancer shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of herself holding her baby while working, but managed to confuse her fans after writing in the caption that she was balancing her "two babies." She wrote: "Everyone asks me how I do it??? This is how I do it, but I am not alone!!!! Never be too proud or too afraid to ask for help!!! Thank you @sabrina.stillger for this picture!! This is my truest reality!!! 2 babies that both need their Mama!!! Thinking out of the box."

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse confused her fans after referring to her 'two babies'

Fans were confused about Motsi's post, with many questioning whether she was expecting a second child because of her message. One wrote: "Very sweet Motsi but two babies?" while another commented: "Two babies? Congratulations." A third added: "Two babies??" However, other followers were quick to point out that Motsi was actually referring to her work as her second baby. As well as judging on Strictly, the star is also a judge on German dance show Let's Dance, and runs her own dance academy.

MORE: This is where the Beckhams are enjoying their half term break

Motsi is a doting mum to her one-year-old daughter

Motsi – who is married to Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk – is extremely private about her family life and daughter but recently opened up about motherhood during an interview on Lorraine. She told host Lorraine Kelly of her decision to commute from Germany each week: "I decided I have to travel because I have a little baby and I really don't want to stress her, so it's better to stress me." She added: "The thing is, people always feel like when the man has the baby, the guy is babysitting, but it's not – he's also the dad!"

READ: Fans go wild for Katya Jones' hair transformation

Motsi has been a popular addition to Strictly and recently said that she was finding it nice being on the same show as her younger sister, pro dancer Oti Mabuse, as they are now in the same country for one day of the week. The pair are incredibly close, and Oti has praised Motsi for being the person who introduced her into dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She’s still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I’ve literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.