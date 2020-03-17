Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar is looking more and more like his dad every day! The adorable little boy has his own Instagram account which is run by family, and this week they have uploaded the cutest set of photos of him at home, dressed in a yellow anorak. Oscar – who turns one in April – was beaming for joy in the pictures, which were captioned: "It's raining outside but I don't mind." Fans couldn't believe just how grown up he looked, while others commented on his uncanny resemblance to his famous dad. "Mini Mr Gordon Ramsay, so cute," one wrote, while another commented: "Wow, he looks like his daddy!" A third added: "Those teeth! He's gotten so big, he's the absolute cutest!"

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is growing up fast!

Oscar is the youngest child of Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and is doted on by his parents and older siblings, Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18 - who has shown an interest in cooking from a young age, just like her dad. The teenager has made several TV appearances alongside the Hell's Kitchen star, and has even released her own cookbook. The entire family have also appeared together in Tilly's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which follows them during their summers at their house in LA, focusing on Tilly making meals inspired by their activities.

MORE: Jamie Oliver helps fans affected by coronavirus in the sweetest way

The TV chef with his lookalike son

The Ramsay family are all talented in their own way, with Gordon and Tana's oldest children all working hard on their own projects. Last year, their oldest son Jack appeared on Born Famous, which showed him go back to Gordon's hometown of Oxfordshire and stay on the estate he grew up on. Jack was praised by viewers for coming across as caring and down-to-earth. His twin Holly, meanwhile, has been signed up to modelling agency Established models, as a lifestyle influencer, and has shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media. Megan, meanwhile, recently graduated from Oxford Brookes with a degree in philosophy.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones updates fans on her family following sad news

While Gordon and Tana's children lead privileged lives, their famous dad has admitted that they have been strict with their children with luxuries, such as flying first class. The chef has also revealed in the past that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will as he wants them to work for their money. Talking to the Telegraph, the celebrity chef explained how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success. "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota," he admitted. "They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.