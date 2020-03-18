Kim Kardashian's baby son Psalm is the cutest! On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her little boy sucking his thumb while lying in his cot at home. "My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," the doting mum captioned the picture. Fans couldn't believe just how much Psalm resembles the late Robert Kardashian Sr., and Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, with one commenting: "He looks just like Robert and your dad! Is his miss name Robert?" while another wrote: "He looks like your brother [Rob] and Dream." A third added: "He is a whole little man and looks like Robert Kardashian Sr. and Rob!"

Baby Psalm turns one in May, and is the youngest Kardashian grandchild. Kim and Kanye West will no doubt hold a big party for their son to mark the special occasion, just like they have done for their other children's first birthdays. The ten-month-old is doted on by his parents and older siblings and cousins. Recently, the family went on a holiday together to Kris Jenner's Palm Springs holiday home, and shared a number of photos from their time there.

Fans could see the family resemblance between Psalm and his uncle Rob Kardashian

While the Kardashian-West children lead privileged lives, Kim and Kanye are doing their best to ensure that they have a normal childhood, despite being in the spotlight. In an interview with Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018, Kim opened up about their parenting style, and how they try to balance giving their children a normal childhood while growing up in the public eye. The star revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said: 'Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

Baby Psalm with his big sister Chicago

Kim went on to recall a time she had gone to a fashion camp with North, and was presented with magazines with images of her relatives on the front covers. "Even in fashion school, I took North she did a fashion camp, and there were all these magazines on the table and you had to cut out your inspiration, and make a mood board. And you know, Vogue is Kendall on the cover, and I think I was on a cover. So she was cutting out her aunts and I was just like, I need to break this down," she said. "But our kids are so normal, the fact that they all have each other. They are so normal, but you definitely have to have those conversations."

