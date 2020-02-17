Kim Kardashian shares new photo of daughter Chicago following her accident – and it's adorable! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her daughter Chicago, two, had fallen out of her highchair and suffered a nasty fall earlier in the month. But luckily, the little girl has recovered just fine, and over the weekend her doting mum shared an adorable picture of the toddler with her followers on social media. Taking to Twitter, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of Chicago beaming at the camera while playing outside, and wrote alongside it: "My Chi Chi," accompanied by a love heart emoji. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with one writing: "You and Kanye have the cutest kids, Chicago is your twin," while another wrote: "She's so beautiful and so happy, aww!" A third added: "How is she so big already? Oh my goodness."

Watch Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago singing

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of Chicago following her accident

The Skims founder shares Chicago, along with daughter North, six, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, seven months, with Kanye West. The family live in Hidden Hills in LA, and recently gave a glimpse inside their incredible home, which has everything from a heated swimming pool to a children's playroom with a stage. The family-of-six even have a walk-in fridge, while their dressing rooms have been designed to look like the interior of a shop. During a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Kanye revealed that the home had been designed with the children in mind, as he wanted it to be safe for them to run around it and play outside on their scooters.

MORE: Elton John sends heartbreaking message to fans following pneumonia diagnosis

Kim and Kanye West with their four children at Stormi Webster's Stormi World party

Last week, Kim and Kanye made a rare joint appearance together at the Oscars. While Kim stepped out onto the red carpet, Kanye didn't join her until later in the evening. Instead, the Yeezy founder was at home with the children, watching Spider Man. Kim spoke to E! News at the event, revealing: "They were watching Spider Man – that's what Saint is into." Kanye prefers to keep a low profile and rarely appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and adores nothing more than spending time with his children. The rapper was spotted in a sweet video taken at North's school disco last weekend, and was smiling with pride as he watched his daughter take centre stage to perform a song to her classmates.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured together on Valentine's Day

Kanye has made no secret that he would like more children in the future, but Kim has revealed that she thinks four is enough – for now. During a question and answer session on Instagram last year, she responded to a follower who had asked her if she would expand her family, by writing: "I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.