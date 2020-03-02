Kim Kardashian is a busy working mum to four young children and took her oldest, North West, six, with her to Paris over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a wonderful time with her first-born, but couldn't help reflect on just how quickly she's growing up. Following the trip, the Skims founder shared a throwback photo on Instagram of North as a toddler and wrote in the caption: "When Northie was so little," which was accompanied by a crying face emoji. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "She's so cute, she's grown up so quickly," while another read: "All mums feel this way." A third commented on the likeness between North and her younger sister, Chicago, adding: "I thought this was Chicago, twins!"

During their trip to Paris, Kim and North went to support Kanye West, who was performing with his Sunday Service choir during Paris Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo were accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, seven, and while Kim and Kourtney turned heads in head-to-toe leather ensembles, North and Penelope also wore fashion-forward outfits. While in the French capital, the two siblings took their children on the carousel in front of the Eiffel Tower, and it looked like they all had a wonderful time.

While the Kardashian-West children lead privileged lives, Kim and Kanye are doing their best to ensure that they have a normal childhood, despite being in the spotlight. In an interview with Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018, Kim opened up about their parenting style, and how they try to balance giving their children a normal childhood while growing up in the public eye. The star revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said: "Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

North with younger brother Saint

Kim went on to recall a time she had gone to a fashion camp with North, and was presented with magazines with images of her relatives on the front covers. "Even in fashion school, I took North she did a fashion camp, and there were all these magazines on the table and you had to cut out your inspiration, and make a mood board. And you know, Vogue is Kendall on the cover, and I think I was on a cover. So she was cutting out her aunts and I was just like, I need to break this down," she said. "But our kids are so normal, the fact that they all have each other. They are so normal, but you definitely have to have those conversations."

