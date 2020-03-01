Kim Kardashian is a doting mum to four children, and often gets told that her youngest daughter Chicago West, two, looks identical to her. Most recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of herself from her schooldays on Instagram, and many of the comments compared her to her little girl. When the Skims founder's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, wrote: "You look just like Chi in this pic, not sure how I just realised that but you do," the mother-of-four responded: "So funny all of the comments say this! I don't see it! But everyone says it so I will take it!" Jonathan wasn't the only person who told Kim that she was Chicago's double. The star's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented: "Omg, you and Chi are literal twins."

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her at school, and everyone told her she looked like Chicago

As well as Chicago, Kim shares daughter North, six, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, seven months, with husband Kanye West. The family travelled to Paris over the weekend so that Kanye's Sunday Service choir could perform at Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord during Paris Fashion Week. Kim and North were pictured walking hand-in-hand in matching leather outfits in the city, and were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, seven.

Chicago is the youngest daughter of Kim and Kanye West

While the Kardashian-West children lead privileged lives, Kim and Kanye are doing their best to ensure that they have a normal childhood, despite being in the spotlight. In an interview with Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018, Kim opened up about their parenting style, and how they try to balance giving their children a normal childhood while growing up in the public eye. The star revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said: "Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

Kim went on to recall a time she had gone to a fashion camp with North, and was presented with magazines with images of her relatives on the front covers. "Even in fashion school, I took North she did a fashion camp, and there were all these magazines on the table and you had to cut out your inspiration, and make a mood board. And you know, Vogue is Kendall on the cover, and I think I was on a cover. So she was cutting out her aunts and I was just like, I need to break this down," she said. "But our kids are so normal, the fact that they all have each other. They are so normal, but you definitely have to have those conversations."

On deciding how much to expose their children to the public, Kim explained the system she has in place with Kanye. "I have a good balance, if our kids are ever on the show, Kanye has to view it and approve it. Sometimes I will send him a picture of the kids and he will post it, and I won't necessarily want it to be posted. Or he will say to me that we should chill out on posting the kids. So we have our moments and it changes all the time."

