Lucy Mecklenburgh recently gave birth to a gorgeous little boy, Roman Ravello, whom she shares with fiancé Ryan Thomas. The former TOWIE star posted a gorgeous picture to Instagram that showed the pair heading home with their new arrival, but it appears they have not had a smooth start to parenthood - and it's all down to the dreaded night feeds!

Lucy accidentally spilt the milk that she had expressed in preparation for night feeds

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lucy, 28, revealed that she had expressed a five-ounce bottle of milk so that she would not have to get up to breastfeed during the night. "Expressing for tonight so Ryan can help with his night feeds while I get some sleep," she wrote next to a photo of herself sitting in bed with little Roman. Sadly her plan quickly ended in disaster as the next photo revealed the milk had spilt all over the crisp white bedding, with barely a drop left in the bottle. It's tough to apply the 'no use crying over spilt milk' theory in these moments, right?

Lucy and Ryan recently left the hospital with their little boy Roman

As they left the hospital, Ryan and Lucy looked relaxed and happy dressed in comfortable joggers and jumpers - the perfect outfits to snuggle up at home with their new little boy. Lucy even added a pair of leather Marks & Spencer trainers which we imagine will come in handy over the next couple of years as she runs after Roman! She captioned the image: "This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever. When we left hospital to head home with our new baby. On our way home I’ve never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life. I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy."

Days earlier, the first-time mum delighted fans by sharing the happy news of her son's arrival with a black-and-white photo of herself holding little Roman's hand. "Roman Ravello Thomas," Lucy simply wrote, and it appears the name has a very romantic meaning. His middle name, Ravello, is actually the name of a town in southern Italy where Lucy and Ryan were staying when they became engaged last year. How sweet!

