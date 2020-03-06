Lucy Mecklenburgh shows off baby bump as she hits the gym at 40 weeks pregnant The former TOWIE star is glowing

Lucy Mecklenburgh might be 40 weeks pregnant, but the former TOWIE star didn't let that stop her from working up a sweat in the gym on Friday. Sharing a stunning photo of herself at the gym in a sports bra and leggings, the mum-to-be wrote: "Back to training! I didn’t think I would be working out again for a couple of months but I feel able to and it may give this little man a nudge! Lots of walking, squatting and weights." The photo showed off Lucy's baby bump, and many of her followers were quick to congratulate the 28-year-old and tell her just how beautiful she looked.

One wrote: "You go girl!" with another adding: "You look stunning." A third sweetly wrote: "Nearly there Lucy! Looking amazing. Wishing you all the best! It really is the most incredible journey." Lucy is preparing to welcome her first baby with her actor fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Lucy shared the photo on Instagram

Fitness has been a priority for Lucy throughout her pregnancy, and the star has shared many workout photos with her fans. In February, she once again showed off her blooming baby bump in a set of stunning photographs as she announced the re-launch of her pre-natal fitness and wellness programme, Results with Bump.

Lucy has kept fit throughout her pregnancy

Posing in a selection of bright fitness outfits, Lucy looked radiant as she bared her tummy for the gentle work out. The exercise programme is available on the platform RWL (Results, Wellness, Lifestyle) and was co-founded by Lucy and personal trainer Cecelia Harris.

The relaunch of the Results with Bump programme was inspired by Lucy’s own pregnancy journey and how her relationship with her body and with fitness has changed whilst expecting. Lucy has experienced a variety of common pregnancy symptoms from nausea to fatigue, mostly in her first trimester, meaning she struggled to keep up with her usual gym routine – but is certainly didn't stop her from turning up at the gym!

