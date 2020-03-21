Fearne Cotton admits her children 'have no respect' for her during self-isolation The TV star is attempting to home-school her children

Fearne Cotton has opened up about her tricky attempts to home-school her children after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all schools on Friday in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The former Celebrity Juice star is in self-isolation along with most of the country and admitted she has discovered her kids Rex, seven, and Honey, four – who she shares with husband Jesse Wood – "have no respect" for her. Speaking to Zoe Ball, 49, on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday about her home-schooling efforts, Fearne said: "I have discovered that my children have no respect for me whatsoever and I've got no patience is the other discovery as well! We're trying our best. We're trying our best."

Fearne is also stepmum to Arthur, 18, and Lola, 14. On Friday, the radio presenter paid a touching tribute to Arthur after it was revealed GCSEs and A-Levels have been cancelled this year in wake of the crisis. Sharing a photo of all four children on Instagram, Fearne wrote: "So much love to my bloody lovely step son Arthur and all of his mates who have worked so hard for their A levels. To anyone out there who has put huge amounts of effort into GCSE and A level study and now feels completely confused as to what lies ahead, I hope you’re O.K. Let’s hope some clarity is offered up soon. Love to you all."

Fearne shares Rex and Honey with husband Jesse Wood

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that GCSE and A-Levels will no longer go ahead and as of Friday, schools closed indefinitely due to the outbreak. He said at a press conference: "Exams will not take place as planned in May and June. We will make sure that students get the qualifications they need and deserve for their careers."

The Department for Education is set to announce details on Friday about how GSCEs and A-Level grades will be awarded to students across the country, with results expected to be based on teacher assessments and coursework rather than a formal exam.

