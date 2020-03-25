Steph McGovern shares glimpse of her Yorkshire home ahead of launch of new show The former BBC Breakfast star will be presenting live from her house

Steph McGovern gave viewers a quick look at her Yorkshire home in a new trailer for her upcoming TV programme The Steph Show. The short video showed the former BBC Breakfast presenter appear at the patio doors of the home she shares with her girlfriend and young daughter. The star smiled and waved, wearing a red and white print shirt, with her blonde cut in its usual stylish side sweep. The wide doors of her home had an attractive grey trim with a wood finish at the right side, and a flower bush and neat garden were just visible in the reflection from the glass.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about her baby daughter

The mum-of-one presented the whole trailer from inside her home, with the camera outside, meaning her voice was slightly muffled. She said: "Join me, Steph McGovern, for my new lunchtime show on Channel 4, live from a front room. So, stay indoors and let's have a chat." She then held up a card on which was written the words: "The Steph Show".

MORE: Inside Madonna's incredible Lisbon palace where she is self-isolating

Viewers will be able to see even more of Steph's home when the programme begins on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic has meant the filming location had to change from Channel 4's Leeds headquarters to the broadcaster's house for the foreseeable future, and the planned live audience element has also been scrapped.

READ: Steph McGovern shares update from trip to the supermarket amid coronavirus panic

Steph will be hosting her new show live from her living room

In a statement about the show, the 37-year-old said: "So this might not be how we planned it, but I’m itching to get on air and get chatting to all the people out there doing amazing stuff through these crazy times. Whatever you’re up to, we want to bring some much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness.” Regular segments will include ideas on how to fill the time while self-isolating and a focus on everyday heroes supporting Britain through the COVID-19 crisis. The Steph Show will be shown every weekday between 12 noon and 1.05 pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.