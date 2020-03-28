Misha Nonoo, who is one of Meghan Markle's best friends, has given birth to a baby boy named Leo. Speaking about the exciting news, the Daily Mail reports that the 35-year-old fashion designer – who is married to oil entrepreneur Mikey Hess – said: "Our lives have been forever changed. We love [him] more than we ever thought possible and cannot wait to share every adventure with [him]." Misha's new bundle of joy will no doubt grow up alongside Meghan's ten-month-old son, Archie Harrison, who she shares with Prince Harry. Misha wed 33-year-old Mikey at a star-studded bash in 2019, and Meghan even gave a speech at the reception.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had left their temporary home in Canada and settled permanently in Los Angeles. According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan reportedly flew to LA on a private jet before the borders between Canada and America were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple and their son Archie are believed to be starting a new life in a home nearby Hollywood, where they are said to be residing in lockdown. The paper reports that the move had been planned for a while. Buckingham Palace had no comment.

The move is certainly a surprising one, given the current world health crisis and following news that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, is suffering from a mild case of coronavirus himself. An influential factor in the move will no doubt be Meghan's mum Doria, who herself lives in Los Angeles, where she works as a yoga teacher.

The news follows news earlier in the day that Meghan has landed her first film gig as she prepares to leave royal life behind on 31 March. The Duchess has narrated Disneynature's Elephant documentary, it was announced on their Instagram account on Thursday. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ from 3 April, and you'll be able to get seven days of the streaming service free when you sign up.

