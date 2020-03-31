With a rock star for a dad and a grandfather in the Rolling Stones, it's no wonder Fearne Cotton's son Rex is showing a flair for music. The seven-year-old displayed his very impressive skills on the piano in a series of clips shared on Fearne's Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The youngster first can be heard tackling Foster The People's track Pumped Up Kicks, before giving an almost flawless rendition of the opening bars of two Coldplay tracks, Clocks and A Sky Full Of Stars. Proud mum Fearne can be heard in the background gushing over her son's talent as she said: "That's so good!" We couldn't agree more.

WATCH: Fearne Cotton's son Rex displays incredible piano skills

Fearne has been married to Jesse Wood - son of Ronnie Wood - since July 2014. Together they share two children; Rex and four-year-old Honey. Fearne is also a stepmother to Jesse's son and daughter, 18-year-old Arthur, and 14-year-old Lola, from a previous relationship.

Last week, the TV presenter spoke of the difficulties of having a blended family during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Fearne candidly discussed the ongoing safety measures, and revealed how she and her husband are tackling the issues that it has presented for their children. Speaking on camera as she home-schooled Rex, Fearne told her followers: "I, like many of you, am part of a blended family, and after last night's announcement it's really difficult to know how to play that because my step-kids come and go, from both houses, from our house to their mum and step-dad's.

Fearne Cotton shares Rex and Honey with husband Jesse Wood

"And from what we've read, I think the best approach to take is, as long as both sets of parents have no symptoms – or children – and haven't had for the last two weeks, we should be able to continue having the kids dropped off, or picking them up, so that we can spend time with them, because the thought of not seeing them for god knows how long, is tricky. There's so much more I want to say but my brain is scrambled, I haven't had much sleep. So much love to you all, stay home and safe."

