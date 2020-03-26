Fearne Cotton's kitchen is so beautiful you'd think it was a hotel The radio presenter and her family are self-isolating due to COVID-19

Fearne Cotton shared a photo of her morning yoga routine on Thursday, and in the background, the Celebrity Juice star's stunning kitchen could be seen – and it looks like a boutique hotel! With large, airy French windows that back out onto the garden, beautiful stained wood detailing, hanging plants and even a pink armchair complete with fluffy throw – we certainly wouldn't mind self-isolating in such a beautiful space.

WATCH: Fearne Cotton talks about the difficulties of seeing her step-children during coronavirus lockdown

The Happy Place founder has created a home that is full of character and personality, with bold colours, striking wall art and metallic accents throughout – not just in the kitchen! The mum-of-two previously told House Beautiful that she had opted for "calm, light decoration" when decorating the house, but she clearly had fun adding some more colourful touches in the kitchen. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said.

Fearne shared the photo on Instagram

One of our favourite rooms has to be her home study, which the 38-year-old has painted a bright shade of millennial pink, adding kitsch touches including a flamingo ornament, along with a framed photo from when she met the Queen.

What's more, Fearne’s lucky children have an amazing playhouse in their garden, that has been painted blue and has wooden shutters, bird boxes at the front, and a window box filled with plants. We can imagine the kids will be spending plenty of time in there while the family self-isolates.

As for the living room, it features beautiful period details with ornate woodwork and original stripped floorboards. Fearne and her husband Jesse Wood have added pops of colour to the room with the furniture, including a luxurious blue velvet sofa and armchair.

Then there's Fearne and Jesse's cosy but chic bedroom, which has an incredible ornate mirror with silver frame and a light colour scheme, with cream curtains, a double bed and a number of frames hanging overhead.

