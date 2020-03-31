Fearne Cotton has been keeping fans updated with her life at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, from her children's homeschooling lessons to her home office and her workout routines. But one thing that has been apparent throughout the past few weeks is that the TV and radio presenter has the most incredible self-isolation wardrobe.

A snap she posted on social media on Monday revealed her latest outfit consisted of a relaxed T-shirt and cosy striped cardigan, which is from Olivia Rubin. Although the store is currently only taking pre-orders for delivery in mid-April 2020, you can get your hands on the bright, oversized knit sooner than that at Shopbop, where it is available to buy for £261.69.

Fearne's colourful jumper was inspired by Keith Lemon

Fearne revealed her colourful fashion choice was inspired by her Celebrity Juice co-star and close friend Keith Lemon. "Taking advice from @keithlemon and wearing bright colours to lift the mood at home," she wrote, and fans were loving the rainbow-coloured knit complete with silver sequins and jazzy jewelled buttons. Jamie Oliver was among the first to comment, noting the bright wallpaper matched her candy colour scheme. "Wallpaper and cardi!! Boom," he wrote, while Matt Baker joked: "Going through my wardrobe Kondo style - because of @keithlemon I'm keeping all my Hawaiian’s."

This follows Keith's appearance on Steph McGovern's first instalment of The Steph Show, filmed from her home in Yorkshire. For the Channel 4 show - which will be shown every weekday between 12 noon and 1.05 pm - he opted for an abstract yellow, blue and pink shirt, while Steph was equally as uplifting with her colourful Joanie jumper complete with a rainbow lightning bolt across the front.

Aside from her most recent Olivia Rubin jumper, Fearne has also delighted fans with other bright clothes over the past few days. Who can forget her bold purple and blue printed exercise leggings from her Sweaty Betty collection? We can't think of a better way to brighten up our mood than with some of Fearne's staples.

