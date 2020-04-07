Vera Lynn, 103, reacts to the Queen referencing her song 'We'll Meet Again' in TV address The singer, who performed to troops during WWII, opened up about her reaction to the Queen's address

Dame Vera Lynn, 103, has opened up about her reaction to hearing the Queen reference her song, We'll Meet Again, in her address on Sunday night. Speaking to the Sun, she said: "I watched the speech, which was wonderful, but I didn’t know she was going to finish with the words, ‘We will meet again’. I have met the Queen on a number of occasions. You have to have something and someone we can look up to and rely on in times of trouble — and Her Majesty is that person."

Vera Lynn opened up about the Queen's address

Speaking about the song, Dame Vera added: "It’s a good song, as it goes with anyone, anywhere, saying goodbye to someone." In her address, Her Majesty said: "I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all... We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

WATCH: The Queen's full address

The royal added: "It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

