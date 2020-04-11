Gemma Atkinson shares relatable way she worries about baby Mia's diet The former Hollyoaks star opened up on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson has revealed that she worries about what her nine-month-old daughter Mia eats, and often checks "food labels like a mad woman". Like most mums, the former Hollyoaks star likes to know that her young daughter is getting all the nutrition she needs, adding that her "attitude towards food will pass on to Mia". The mother-of-one made the revelation in a sweet Instagram post, sharing two adorable videos of Mia.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares new video with baby Mia and she's just like her mum

In the first, the tot could be seen drinking a green juice, and in the second, she tucked into some chocolate from an Easter egg. Gemma added the caption: "Green juice and kisses. I’m conscious now being a mum as to what foods Mia has. It’s funny, I find myself checking food labels like a mad woman! Thankfully she seems to love what we eat for breakfast, she has porridge and a frozen cucumber, apple, spinach and banana juice and she loves it!"

Mia shared the post on Instagram

She continued: "She also likes Easter eggs as we found out yesterday. I’m aware that my attitude towards food will pass on to Mia, so nutritious, good, home-cooked foods are important, but so is having balance." Adorably, Mia's dad and Gemma's boyfriend – Strictly star Gorka Marquez – was quick to comment on the sweet post, writing "My princess."

Gemma and Gorka have shared many photos and videos of their daughter throughout this period of self-isolation, and doting mum Gemma even told her fans that Mia has kept her active without her even realising it.

Taking once again to Instagram, the 35-year-old explained that her baby daughter has been keeping her motivated to stay fit. "Time with Mia during lockdown has been exhaustingly wonderful," Gemma wrote alongside a series of heartwarming photos, adding: "She's kept me active without me even realising!"

