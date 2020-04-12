Andrea McLean stuns fans after taking the razor to son Finlay's hair The Loose Women star has been impressing fans with her hairdressing skills

Andrea McLean shocked fans last week when she revealed her entire family had undergone DIY hair transformations amid the coronavirus lockdown, and the Loose Women star is back at it again this Easter weekend! After dyeing her son Finlay's naturally brunette hair a fiery red, Andrea, 50, has begun to expand her hairdressing skills by turning to hair cuts as well as colours.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two yet again set up shop in her kitchen to give the 18-year-old an Easter makeover. In the video, Andrea fastened the top section of Finlay's hair up with grips before using a clipper to shave the sides and back of his head. Who knew the TV star could be so skilled with hairstyling?

"Mama’s been busy…," she captioned the sped-up video on Instagram, which was quickly met by compliments from her followers. Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment, joking: "I’ve got one here who needs doing!," while another fan also wrote: "Wow Andrea, you did a great job!" Other parents were very impressed but revealed they were less inclined to touch their children's hair. "Such a good job! My 5-year-old's is getting so long but I don’t dare try and cut it myself," one added, and another commented: "I’m due to do my 14-year-old's!! But he’s got a double crown & tricky hair...The clippers arrived & I just want to hide them."

While only Finlay appeared to change his hair this week, the entire McLean family underwent hair makeovers recently. Her husband Nick Feeney, 50, sported a lighter blonde colour and 13-year-old daughter Amy opted for caramel ombre ends, while Andrea even let Nick loose on her own locks to touch up her dark colour. We can't wait to see what other hair changes the McLean family will undergo during the coronavirus lockdown!

