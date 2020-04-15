We still can't get over Lydia Bright's adorable video showing the moment her brother Freddie met his niece Loretta for the first time. The former TOWIE star welcomed her daughter on 21 February, but the coronavirus crisis has prevented her from introducing Freddie to the little girl, six-weeks-old, until now. Lydia's younger brother had been travelling in Asia, and it appears as though he had to endure quite a dramatic journey in order to get home - but we reckon that first cuddle as an uncle was completely worth it!

WATCH: Lydia gives fans a peek inside her brand new nursery

"When Loretta met her uncle @f_bright for the first time. After travelling Asia, two cancelled flights and 14 days of isolation, he is finally back at our family home," Lydia wrote next to a picture of the three of them cuddled up in her garden. She also shared the video of her handing her daughter over to Freddie for their first cuddle - and it was clearly an emotional moment for the new mother, who can be heard crying and laughing in the background as her brother cooed to Loretta. The proud uncle couldn't take his eyes off her, and gushed on his own social media: "Finally with my beautiful neice." So sweet!

While this marked the first physical meeting, Lydia did ensure the pair met over FaceTime while her brother was away from home. In early April, she posted a picture of one of their calls and revealed steps had been taken to bring her brother home. "Loretta can’t wait to meet her uncle Fred. He is finally coming home after months travelling SE Asia and a number of cancelled flights. Thank you to the British Embassy for getting my brother home," she wrote in the caption.

Lydia's brother Freddie had been travelling in Asia since she gave birth in February

Family is clearly very important to Lydia, as she is currently staying with her parents Debbie and Dave during quarantine, and makes regular trips to see her grandmother through her front window. The 30-year-old even revealed the sweet way her parents are preparing their home for Loretta's first summer on Instagram. Posting a video from the garden, Lydia showed her dad and sister Romana painting an outhouse she described as "Loretta's garden house" in a navy blue colour.

