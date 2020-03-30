Piers Morgan received a very special birthday card as he celebrated his 55th birthday on 30 March. The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram to share a photo of a hand-drawn card made for him by five-year-old Ella-Rose, the daughter of his GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins. The card features a picture of Piers sitting at his work desk, with Ella-Rose including a birthday message and signing her own name on the front. "Thanks to @charlottehawkins1 daughter Ella-Rose, 5, for my fabulous birthday card. I think she nailed the hair…" Piers captioned the photo.

Piers's birthday celebration will be muted this year as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. But his family will no doubt pull out all the stops to ensure he has a special day. The TV star is a father of four children; he shares sons Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and 19-year-old Albert with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe, and is also dad to eight-year-old daughter Elise, his only child with wife Celia Walden. Piers and Celia married in 2010 after a four-year relationship, and welcomed little Elise in November 2011.

At the end of last year, Piers read out a hilarious message from Elise live on GMB. Speaking during the show, Piers said: "I just wanna say good morning to my daughter Elise who's taken to emailing me as she watches the show."

The email read: "Hi Dadda. I'm so tired. You look so bad but I guess I love you in some ways." He responded: "You know what Elise, you know what? You just waking up to tell me how bad I look every morning is not good. It's not good. Behave yourself... naughty girl!"

Piers with his daughter, Elise

Piers has previously joked about Elise’s rebellious nature. Alongside a family photo he shared in October, the 55-year-old told his followers: "My late, great highly rebellious grandmother Margot used to delight in wrecking every family photo by pulling silly faces. Elise, whose middle name is the same as her great-grandmother, now proudly carries the torch."