Alex Jones has nailed it with another gorgeous outfit on The One Show! The star promoted positivity with her look for Thursday night's episode, wearing a rainbow jumper in tribute to the NHS. Alex styled her signature bob hairstyle sleek and straight and as usual, wore her makeup soft and glowing - we approve! And if you're loving the presenter's colourful jumper, you're in luck - as it's still in stock.

Alex chose a colourful knit for the show

Alex's knit is from celebrity favourite Joanie, and costs £40. The 'Bungle Rainbow Intarsia Jumper' is made from 100 per cent cotton and is the perfect way to show support for the rainbow campaign - in fact, Christine Lampard did the same earlier on Thursday, wearing a rainbow jumper for a special episode of Loose Women. Alex teamed hers with a pair of Whistles jeans and bold red heels from Office.

Rainbow jumper, £40, Joanie

Alex has been impressing fans with her on-screen looks all week - on Wednesday, it was a pretty floral Topshop dress that had viewers rushing out to order it.

After the show, she wrote on Instagram: "Posing like I know what I'm doing… Anyway, for those asking, this little 40's style dress is Topshop. It's got nice little bonus slit in the side that you can't see. A nice one for summer… if we ever get out again. I'm back in my home gear (gym leggings and old T-shirt) now. Night x."

Wearing Topshop on Wednesday

Fans clearly loved the patterned frock, £39, as it's since sold out in every size but one. So if you've fallen for Alex's latest look, hurry! For Tuesday's outfit, she also rocked a pretty Kitri blouse - which also flew off the virtual shelves - and one of her favourite pairs of wide-leg jeans.

Alex often gives fans an insight into her family life, too, and sometimes shares sweet videos of her two young sons Kit and Teddy. Her fashion stylist, Tess Wright, recently told HELLO! that Alex likes to dress comfortably at home - sticking to many of her favourite brands that she wears on the show.

WATCH: Alex shares a hilarious video of sonTeddy

"I know that she's like me - with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said. "She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

