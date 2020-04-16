The One Show's Alex Jones 'disappointed' by Tom Hanks' home Tom's wife Rita Wilson dialled in for an interview with Alex and co-presenter Gethin Jones

Alex Jones could hardly contain her excitement at the prospect of seeing Tom Hanks' home during an interview with his wife Rita Wilson on last night's episode of The One Show, but the co-presenter quipped about her disappointment at Rita's choice of background once they were connected.

Rita Wilson dialled into The One Show from her laundry room

The intention of the interview was to discuss Rita and Tom's recovery from coronavirus after they both tested positive. "It's been four months since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and two of the most high profile people to first get the virus were Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson," Alex said as she introduced the show. "And we're very excited Gethin, aren't we, to say that Rita will be joining us later from their LA home to talk about their recovery."

The One Show co-presenter Gethin replied, "It's going to be like an A-list version of Through The Keyhole and you cannot wait to see what the house is like. You've got to behave yourself when this happens." But, as Alex and Gethin started their video call with Rita, they saw nothing but a plain white wall and a window.

.@ritawilson on what it was like to be one of the first celebrities to be diagnosed Covid-19 with husband @tomhanks.#TheOneShow | @missalexjones | @gethincjones pic.twitter.com/9DlE3NWYBU — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) April 15, 2020

Alex jokily commented, "Good to see you. Now I've been so excited Rita all day to have a look inside your house but, to be honest, the background is somewhat disappointing. Where are you?"

Rita responded, "I'm in the laundry room. Which is the quietest place in our house currently and you can see it's very white."

"Yes very tidy," Alex answered. "A lot tidier than mine Rita."

Of course, Alex soon overcame her letdown and continued to find out more about Rita and Tom's experience with coronavirus. "We were in Australia and had just finished doing a show at the Sydney Opera House and that next day we started feeling tired," explained Rita. "The day after that extremely achy and then the fever began, not a super high fever but a fever and then I experienced extreme chills and shivering."

The couple are now on the road to a full recovery.

