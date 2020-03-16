Alex Jones has shared a sweet photo of her youngest son Kit in celebration of his latest achievement. The One Show host uploaded a snapshot on her Instagram Stories, showing the little ten-month-old standing up, using his baby walker. "Somebody's using an afternoon at home to master some new skills," she proudly told her fans. Alex, 42, shares two sons with her husband Charlie Thomson; Kit and his big brother, three-year-old Teddy. She also shared some snapshots from their family day out at London Aquarium on Sunday, which little Kit enjoyed from the comfort of a baby carrier.

Alex Jones proudly shared a photo of her young son, Kit

Alex is known for her candid and open approach to motherhood, and hasn't shied away from admitting how difficult it can be raising two young sons. She recently posted a photo showing her boys sitting at the breakfast bar in Alex's stunning family home, with the majority of Kit's food on the floor. "Tuesday here we go," she joked in the caption.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Alex spoke honestly about the pressure to juggle her work and home life in order to "have it all". "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," the Welsh star disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

The One Show host with her two sons

She further shared that she wished she had taken a longer maternity leave following the birth of her eldest son Teddy; Alex took just three months off. "I'd made unrealistic promises before I went off to have a baby. I'd never had a child before; I had no idea. And I had this fear it would interfere, that I'd have to compromise my work life," she said. "I now realise that was ridiculous because in fact I think it makes you better at work. It makes you a little bit more resilient which is what you have to be in this industry. And in life."

