Alex Jones is certainly making the most of her one-on-one time with her two sons during the current self-isolation period, and on Saturday, The One Show host revealed that she had helped her three-year-old son Teddy bake delicious-looking hedgehog biscuits! Taking to Instagram, Alex shared an adorable photo of Teddy standing on a stool in the kitchen as he tended to the biscuits, proving that the toddler is something of a budding chef. The doting mum, 42, shares two sons with her husband Charlie Thomson; Kit and his big brother Teddy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

On Monday, it was her second son, ten-month-old Kit that Alex shared a photo of, and for a very special reason! The TV star uploaded a snapshot on her Instagram Stories, showing the boy standing up, using his baby walker. "Somebody's using an afternoon at home to master some new skills," she proudly told her fans.

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones totally wowed us in this candy pink bargain blouse

Alex shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Alex Jones dresses up her bright red Topshop trousers with M&S heels

Alex is known for her candid and open approach to motherhood, and hasn't shied away from admitting how difficult it can be raising two young sons. She recently posted a photo showing her boys sitting at the breakfast bar in Alex's stunning family home, with the majority of Kit's food on the floor. "Tuesday here we go," she joked in the caption.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Alex spoke honestly about the pressure to juggle her work and home life in order to "have it all". "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," the Welsh star disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.