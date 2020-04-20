Strictly star Iveta Lukosiute reveals she's past her due date - see new photo The professional dancer is due to welcome her second baby

Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute has revealed that she is past her due date. The professional dancer is expecting her second child with husband Jenya Raytses this month, but it appears the little one hasn't arrived on schedule. Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the expectant mother shared: "40 weeks and one day. Yesterday was my actual due date, however, our little angle isn’t ready to come out just yet but hopefully very soon." She also added the hashtags: #baby2, #babygirl, #anyday and #cantwaittomeetyou.

Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute is pregnant with her second child

Alongside the post, Iveta - who appeared on Strictly between 2012 and 2014 - uploaded a gorgeous portrait of herself, showing off her blossoming baby bump. See picture here. One fan rushed to offer their advice on how she could induce the labour herself, writing: "Go for a jog or a quickstep, maybe the samba, she will come out." To which, the pro dancer replied: "Good idea! I do long walks but I guess I need to do a bit more motion then that."

Earlier this month, Iveta confirmed that she was having a little girl. She posed for a selfie in a soft pink dressing gown and holding a pink lollipop. "Who do you think we are having, a BOY or a GIRL??? #guess #clue #baby2 #baby2020," the 39-year-old captioned her post. Iveta announced her pregnancy in October, sharing a snapshot showing her and her husband holding a baby scan photo. "After two years of unsuccessful tries and two consecutive miscarriages, we are happy to share that we are finally expecting a second baby. #pregnant #parents #2ndbaby #alloveragain #happy #family #love," she wrote. The new arrival will be a younger brother or sister for Iveta and Jenya's son Vidas, who turned three in September.

Lithuania-born Iveta is best known for being a former pro on Strictly. She joined the hit BBC show for the tenth series, when she was partnered with Johnny Ball – however, the pair were the first to be voted off. In series 11, the dancer returned and she was partnered with actor Mark Benton, eventually ending the competition in sixth place. Series 12 saw the striking blonde teamed up with Thom Evans, who was the third celebrity to be voted off, with the couple placed 11th.

