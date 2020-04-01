It's a girl for Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosuite! The pro dancer is expecting her second baby with her husband Jenya Raytses and this week took to Instagram to share her exciting update with fans. Iveta posed for a selfie in a soft pink dressing gown and holding a pink lollipop. "Who do you think we are having, a BOY or a GIRL??? #guess #clue #baby2 #baby2020," the 39-year-old captioned her post. She was quickly inundated with messages from her followers, including fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara, who wrote: "Aghhhh! A beautiful little girl!"

Iveta announced her pregnancy in October, sharing a snapshot showing her and her husband holding a baby scan photo. "After two years of unsuccessful tries and two consecutive miscarriages, we are happy to share that we are finally expecting a second baby. #pregnant #parents #2ndbaby #alloveragain #happy #family #love," she wrote.

The new arrival will be a younger brother or sister for Iveta and Jenya's son Vidas, who turned three in September. Announcing the birth of her son back in 2016, Iveta wrote: "Welcome my baby boy J born this morning at 9.31am at 7.11lb #officiallymom #babyson #happybeyondwords." Almost two weeks later, she returned to Twitter to announce the little boy's name. Along with a sweet Instagram collage of her new arrival, she wrote: "Our son was born September 24th, 2016 at 9.31am, 7.11 lb, 53 cm long. I named him in the memory of my brother Vidas."

Lithuania-born Iveta appeared on Strictly between 2012 and 2014. She joined the hit BBC show for the tenth series, when she was partnered with Johnny Ball – although the couple were the first to be voted off. In series 11 she returned and was partnered with actor Mark Benton, eventually ending the competition in sixth place. Series 12 saw the striking blonde teamed up with Thom Evans, who was the third celebrity to be voted off, with the couple placed 11th.