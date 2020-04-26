James and Ola Jordan contact midwife over worries for daughter Ella

New parents James and Ola Jordan have revealed they have sought help from a midwife after becoming worried for their baby daughter Ella. Dad James made the revelation when he publicly thanked friend Neev Spencer for putting them in touch with a midwife.

"Thank you @Neevofficial for helping mine and @olajordan little Ella and speaking to @thehonestmidwife. Thank you so much for your time, we have been so worried about her," James wrote in his stories.

It's not known why the couple contacted the health professional, but it follows a trip to A&E earlier this week when the couple suffered a terrifying moment as Ella struggled to swallow and breathe. She was diagnosed at hospital with severe reflux.

But all seemed well for the family on Saturday afternoon as they took Ella for her first walk in her new pram.

"Myself and Ola have had a new set of wheels sitting in the garage since just before lockdown and we said we weren't going to take it down until lockdown was finished but we were so excited we had to take it out for a spin," James said as he showed off Ella's new egg pearl pram.

The couple welcomed baby Ella in February and the former Strictly Come Dancing star has been very honest about the high and lows of parenthood. Earlier this week, the dancer was praised by friends and fans as he revealed he was so tired that it felt like his eyes were bleeding. "No one ever told us how tough parenting is," he added.

Kimberley Walsh was one of the first to comment, writing: "Oh gosh I know that feeling so well! You're doing amazingly with no one to help you! Sending love. New dad Jordan Banjo added: "Looooool bro, I feel your pain, 2 under 2 in this lockdown. You got this."

A follower praised his honestly, telling him: "Well done for being honest about it. Cannot stand parents who pretend it's always easy!!! Tired eyes. It does get better when night sleep increases…but then comes teething." But another quickly replied, jokingly adding: "and then crawling, cruising, walking and the toddler stage we're at lol! I enjoyed my little one when she couldn't speak or move."