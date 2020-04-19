Gordon Ramsay shares sweet video of baby Oscar on the beach The Hell's Kitchen star is spending lockdown with his family in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay shared the sweetest video of his youngest child Oscar enjoying the beach at the weekend, and his fans couldn't get enough! The cute clip showed the little tot, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, toddling towards the camera clutching a shell. Oscar wore an adorable outfit which consisted of a striped top, grey sweatpants and blue socks. He appeared in no hurry to leave the beach, even flopping down on the sand. His dad said: "Oscar, psst, breakfast time, let's go Capitan," but the little boy didn't budge.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video of his pet dogs being lazy

A female voice, perhaps Gordon's wife Tana, could then be heard saying: "Oscar! Shall we go and have a bacon sandwich?" "Come on, come on," said his dad, adding: "Excuse me, it's bacon time, come on." Oscar finally reluctantly stood up and wobbled along to join his family for breakfast, with family dog Bruno in tow. Gordon captioned the lovely clip: "Sunday morning #baconsandwich time with this little muscle bag! @oscarjramsay."

Oscar wasn't keen to leave the beach

Gordon's followers were quick to comment, writing: "He’s getting so big," "Gorgeous munchkin," "He is so adorable," and: "He's right though, beach life is the best." The Masterchef star and his family are currently spending lockdown in their £4million mansion in Trebetherick, near Daymer Bay. The celebrity chef shares five children with Tana: Meghan, Oscar, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and TV star Tilly, 17, who is building her own career presenting cookery shows.

The family usually splits their time between London and Los Angeles but have been sitting out the UK-wide lockdown in their Cornwall home for the last few weeks. In the future, the Ramsays are soon set to upgrade to a new property in nearby Rock, which will boast four en-suite bathrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and two terraces, according to local reports.

