Both Ola and James Jordan were overcome with emotion after their baby daughter Ella had her first set of injections. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the new dad revealed he was close to tears as his wife took their tiny tot to the doctors. "There she goes, she's been taken away from me," James could be heard in one of his videos. "I'm not allowed to go in, she's going in for her injections… Daddy's crying."

A short while later, the former Strictly Come Dancing star said: "My little baby's back. Awwww." He then asked wife Ola whether little Ella cried, to which, she replied: "She screamed the place down… No I didn't [cry], almost." James quipped: "I'm glad I didn't go, I would have cried." However, Ola firmly told him it was his turn next. "It was horrible," she added whilst showing off the scratch from Ella on her neck.

The couple welcomed baby Ella in February and they have both been very honest about the high and lows of parenthood. Last week, James and Ola told HELLO! that they suffered a terrifying moment as Ella struggled to swallow and breathe. She was diagnosed at hospital with severe reflux. "She hasn't slept for the last couple of days. She's been really unsettled, really miserable. Moving a lot, kicking her legs and flailing her arms and struggling to clear her mouth," explained James.

"She had a lot of saliva in her mouth and it was almost like she couldn't swallow properly. It was like she was choking on her own saliva." Clearly shaken by the incident, Ola added: "She's looking at you with these big eyes and she just wants to tell you, 'I'm not well, I'm in pain,' and it's just heartbreaking to see that."

Thankfully, the incident wasn't too serious. "It's obviously great that it's not anything more serious but it's something that we want to talk about because, as new parents, our hearts were skipping a beat yesterday," recalled James. "Reflux is the acid in the stomach that comes back up and it can cause a burning sensation. It feels like it's being stuck in her throat and it can cause more saliva. So if she's lying on her back it can feel like she's drowning. It's quite terrifying seeing her like that."

