Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent has wowed in a little black dress in her latest Instagram photo, just eight weeks after giving birth to baby son Mexx. The doting mum posed in the garden ahead of an evening out wearing a strapless design, which she teamed with a glitzy clutch and strappy heels. The star captioned the post: "Those Little Black Dresses always do the trick #ad #littlewoodsonline #littlewoods @littlewoodsonline." Brooke's Corrie co-stars were quick to comment on the picture, with her on-screen sister Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster in the soap, simply posting a love heart eye emoji, while Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, wrote: "Here she is."

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent looked incredible just eight weeks after giving birth

Brooke has been praised by fans for being incredibly honest about her postpartum journey and experience as a first-time mum. At the end of November, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram championing post-baby body positivity. The actress shared a photo of herself wearing her pyjamas, and revealed in the caption that she had been getting ready for a night out with her boyfriend Kean Bryan, but was left upset after discovering that none of her old clothes fitted her. The 27-year-old emotionally admitted that she felt like a completely different person since giving birth, but urged her followers to always feel confident and to never feel pressured to look a certain way. Brooke told new mums not to "beat themselves up" and added that the most important thing is that "me and baby Mexx are happy and healthy."

Brooke with her baby son Mex and partner Kean Bryan

In August, Brooke headed off on maternity leave, with her character Sophie being written out temporarily to go travelling. The star spoke out about her emotional departure from the soap on Instagram and opened up about her excitement at becoming a first-time mum. She wrote: "I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play 'Sophie Webster' and today I left to play my biggest role yet, 'Mummy'. My amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much. Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years."

The actress and her footballer beau have been together since summer 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. They announced Brooke's pregnancy in April and have been keeping fans updated on her progress ever since. In June to mark Father's Day, the mum-to-be even shared a sweet image of Kean's socks emblazoned with a cute message on them. The socks read: "Happy Father's Day Daddy. Love Baby B. Last chance to put your feet up." Next to the snap, Brooke wrote: "There is no doubt in my mind what an amazing Daddy you will be to our baby. Today has a whole new meaning for us both. A day we will now forever celebrate."

