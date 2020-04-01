Brooke Vincent shared a new photo of her son Mexx with fans on Wednesday – although she's still keeping him largely out of the public eye! The sweet snap, which she uploaded to Instagram, was taken on a walk in what looked to be an empty park. The 27-year-old's photo mostly showed a path with grass at either side and trees in the distance, but in the left corner was a small sliver of her baby boy's pushchair. Under a rain cover, a bit of the light blue blanket keeping little Mexx warm could clearly be seen.

The actress gave birth to her son, whose full name is Mexx S J Bryan, on 23 October. She shares him with her partner, footballer player Kean Bryan, who she started dating back in 2016. Brooke often likes to go for a walk with her little boy and shared a similar snap back in February. That photo showed a then-four-month-old baby Mexx outside in his pram, with a beautiful calm lake behind him. Wisely, the 27-year-old had wrapped her son up against the February cold in a white blanket and thick blue cover, so that only his outline was visible.

Brooke shared the sweet glimpse of her son to Instagram

That same month, the Coronation Street star shared a photo taken shortly after her son's birth, which she posted alongside a heartfelt tribute to the tiny tot. The picture showed Brooke cuddling her newborn son, with just the top of his head visible. She captioned the special image: "They say a picture speaks a thousand words but for me, this one speaks millions. This was taken in the hospital when I first gave birth to Mexx. Three weeks before I was trying to figure out how to buy the right size curtains and then, all of a sudden, I was in charge of a little human being! I was a mummy."

