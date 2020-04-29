Jenni McKnight
The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers moved into a new home before the COVID-19 lockdown. Her daughter Rosie has a luxurious bedroom which features an en suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, a five-story pink dollhouse, a white sleigh cot bed, and a Boori set.
Sam Faiers has given us major bedroom envy after sharing a tour of her daughter's room on Instagram. The Mummy Diaries star and her family relocated from Hertfordshire to Surrey just before the coronavirus lockdown was implemented by the government in March – and we wish we had a bedroom as nice as this to relax in! Sam has pulled out all the stops to make sure little Rosie, two, has plenty to keep her occupied – there's even an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe!
In a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, Sam starts by showing off a clothes rail specifically for hanging up Rosie's dressing up costumes. She said: "I’m gonna give you a little tour of Rosie’s room, this is her dressing up rail, we actually need some more dressing up bits because she's only got those two at the moment, and rosettes from horse riding." In a photo frame on the wall above hangs bronzed casts of Rosie's hands and feet, which Sam had made when "she was first born".
Rosie also has a gorgeous, five-story pink dollhouse, which Sam and partner Paul Knightley bought her for her "first birthday present". There's a personalised toy trunk decorated with characters from Beauty and the Beast from Chartley Bedrooms, which was a gift from Sam's sister Billie. Rosie's Boori bed is a gorgeous white sleigh cot bed filled with luxurious white bedding that Rosie "sleeps beautifully in", and an "antique" mirror and a Boori set, including a wardrobe and a chest of drawers.
Saving the best 'til last, Sam treated fans to a glimpse of Rosie's impressive walk-in wardrobe and state-of-the-art en suite bathroom. "She has a little walk-in wardrobe which I’m kind of using as storage at the moment, I need to sort everything out. She has some shoes and horse hats," Sam said. The bathroom is made up of dark grey flooring, sleek matching cabinets and a training toilet seat from Amazon, which is clearly working as Sam boasted that Rosie uses the toilet in her own bathroom "all the time". Winning!
