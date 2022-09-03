New Balance trainers soar in popularity thanks to Kate Middleton & Kaia Gerber

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Global fashion search platform Lyst has released its quarterly report ranking fashion’s hottest brands and products. In the list, the Duchess of Cambridge gets a shout-out with demand for New Balance sneakers growing worldwide in terms of both searches and sales. Kate has worn her New Balance Vazee Transform trainers on a couple of occasions, but she's not the only fan! Rihanna and Kaia Gerber have both worn the cool sneaks, and page views for the label increased 41 percent quarter-on-quarter while the brand’s 993 running shoes entered the women’s hottest products Lyst list for the first time in 7th position.

Kate Middleton wearing her favourite New Balance trainers

Kate first broke out the sneakers in February 2017 during a London Marathon training event, and we last saw her in a pair on a trip to Ireland. Sadly, these were a colourway exclusive to Sweaty Betty.

VIDEO: Royals who love to get physical

Kate wearing the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v2 in Light Cyclone with Sea Salt & Champagne Metallic

The American brand, which launched in 1906, has seen lots of success in recent months with a new retro launch that has been creating waves on social media with various Instagram stars rocking the unisex 530 retro runners in multiple colours. We've spotted them on fashion influencer Claire Wakeman, Emily Bull, Lucy Williams and Emily Oberg.

Kaia Gerber wearing the 990 running shoes

More Instagram stars rocking New Balance

Claire Wakeman on Instagram wearing New Balance

Lucy Williams on Instagram wearing New Balance

Each 530 style features a breathable mesh material upper on a cushioned ABZORB sole and are super comfortable for your government-approved walk.

White and pastel pink New Balance 530 trainers, £80, ASOS

White and black New Balance 530 trainers, £95, ASOS

Navy and silver New Balance 530 trainers, £95, ASOS

White New Balance 530 trainers, £95, Urban Outfitters

Yellow and white New Balance 530 trainers, £95, New Balance

