Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee has shown off her budding baby bump! Taking to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself and the X Factor host wearing charity t-shirts, she looked every inch the glowing mum-to-be. In the post, Dee praised the NHS for "holding the UK together", and encouraged her followers to support ASOS' new campaign.

Her full caption read: "If you, like me, are in awe of our amazing carers and NHS workers who are currently holding the UK together, support them with these 100% organic cotton @chooselove X @katherinehamnett t-shirts available @asos right now. 100% profits will be donated to @thecareworkerscharity and @nhscharitiestogther and matched again by ASOS."

Last month, Dermot revealed his wife's due date, telling BBC radio listeners that he was really "excited" at the prospect of becoming a father. During a recent chat with singer Guy Garvey on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show, the 46-year-old presenter revealed that he and his wife Dee are due to welcome their baby in around two months' time. "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it?" gushed Dermot. "I can't wait!"

Both Dermot and Dee, who have been married since 2012, shared their baby joy back in February. At the time, the pregnant TV producer revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dee wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."