Peter Andre has been a hands-on dad amid the coronavirus outbreak, spending time helping his children with homeschooling lessons while his wife Emily MacDonagh works on the NHS frontline. During his latest session with his youngest daughter Amelia, he revealed his ultimate weaknesses to his daughter - and we're not surprised, they're very relatable!

WATCH: Princess performs in Peter's recording room

On Tuesday, Amelia was working on English with the help of her dad, and was tasked with reading out sentences. Peter joked: "I got this," in the caption, and could be heard explaining full stops to his little girl. In the next section, the 6-year-old was asked questions about a poem, and Peter revealed he shared the same weakness as the fictional character Timmy from the poem. "What do you think his weakness is?" Peter asked his daughter, to which she answered: "Sugar and sweets." Her dad praised her correct answer and jokingly added: "That's dad's weakness too, isn't it? And coffee." We don't blame you, Peter, they're very common weaknesses!

The pair also tackled maths, which the Mysterious Girl singer has previously revealed is not one of his strengths. "Millie, we'll start with maths. Now look, here's the thing, I struggle with maths," the doting dad confessed, to which his daughter had the best response! Playfully mocking his maths skills, she replied: "Dad, this is easy!" before Peter said: "Yeah, of course it is."

Peter revealed he shared the same weakness as the fictional character Timmy

At the beginning of April, the 47-year-old revealed he was struggling with their children's homework and enlisted Emily's help, who was at work at the time. Although the first clip did show Peter trying his best to help solve Amelia's maths question, he eventually decided to call his other half. "Then mummy came to the rescue," he wrote. With many parents taking on the role of teacher amid the COVID-19 crisis, we doubt he is the only one who needs some help with homework!

