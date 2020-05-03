Ayda Field shared an adorable new photo of her husband Robbie Williams and their youngest daughter Coco on Instagram this weekend. The sweet snap showed the one-year-old dressed in a pretty pink dress with frilly white socks and brown Mary Jane shoes. She toddled ahead of her dad, who was dressed in his own snazzy outfit: a matching plaid jacket and knee-length tailored shorts, which the singer wore with sunglasses. Ayda captioned the image: "Cool Dad."

Former X Factor judges Robbie and Ayda share four children: daughters Coco and seven-year-old Teddy, and sons Charlton, five, and Beau, three months. The couple announced their surprise new arrival on Instagram on 14 February, with Ayda writing an emotional post which read: "On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

Robbie and Ayda welcomed Coco in September 2018

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s." The family is spending lockdown in their fabulous mansion in Los Angeles, but they also own homes in Malibu and London. Like most parents during this challenging time, they're trying to keep their children occupied now that schools and nurseries are closed.

Earlier this week, Ayda revealed that one of the ways their older daughter Teddy is being entertained is by playing her toy piano and performing songs with her dad. Ayda shared a heartwarming clip to Instagram on Thursday, which showed Teddy playing an original composition while Robbie sang lyrics which included "Caught in a bit of my soul, in a bit of my heart..." The mum-of-four wrote: "@robbiewilliams has Teddy writing his songs now. Teddy made this up and daddy sang along #fatherdaughterduet #musicfamily #familyfirst #hittingthehighnotes AWxx."

