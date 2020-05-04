Peter Andre shocked fans on Sunday when he shared a throwback picture of his son Junior on Instagram, and he looks so different! The little boy could be seen sporting short dark hair with longer blonde strands around his face and the nape of his neck - a style he likened to Joe Exotic's mullet from popular Netflix series Tiger King.

Peter compared Junior's hair to Joe Exotic

Next to the hilarious comparison, Peter wrote: "Dad.....is that you? #joeexotic #tigerking #weneedtotalkaboutcarole." And fans completely agreed there was an uncanny resemblance between their hair! One fan joked: "Some DNA testing may be required," while another added: "I can't unsee this." A third agreed, writing: "Haha! Mini-me!"

It's safe to say Junior no longer has the blonde mullet hairstyle, especially after his dad recently gave him a lockdown makeover. In April, Peter took to Instagram to show off the results of his hairdressing skills by giving the 14-year-old a buzz cut. The 47-year-old wrote: "So Junior went buzz. Go to my stories to see it unravel #lockdownbuzz. P.s he did the ridiculous eyebrow not me. He wanted the haircut so I did it… Enjoy @officialjunior_andre." With the cut well underway, Peter said: "This actually really suits you, I'm not even going to lie. I actually can't believe you've done this, it's amazing, I'm proud of you man."

WATCH: Peter Andre gives son Junior a buzz cut during lockdown

Junior was clearly pleased with the results, as he posed for a mirror selfie to show off his new hairstyle in the bathroom of their Surrey home. But the Mysterious Girl singer was quick to poke fun at his son in the comments, joking: "I loved your last album @eminem." If Junior returns to his lighter colour, then we can definitely see that resemblance, too!

The pair regularly delight fans with their cheeky father-son relationship. And despite the father-of-four comparing his son's hairstyles to other people, Junior posted his own throwback photo of himself with his dad prompting fans to comment on their likeness. With both Peter and Junior sporting similar dark hairstyles as they relaxed on the beach, Junior encouraged fans to caption the post, and many replied with: "Like father like son," and: "Double trouble."